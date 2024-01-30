BIA shares identity of pedestrian killed in January 29 hit-and-run

(Fremont County, WY) – A fatal hit-and-run on January 29 resulted in the first recorded death on local roadways in 2024, according to a preliminary report from the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) posted on January 30.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Wyoming resident Jeffrey Headley.

The report states that Headley was walking south on Red Crow Lane towards his residence sometime before 3:00 AM, when he was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

Advertisement

The report goes on to share that debris found at the scene indicated the suspect’s vehicle to be dark blue.

No further information was given in the report, but a press release shared yesterday by the FBI states that the vehicle “will have damage to the front end and the underbody.”

The FBI is investigating the crash, with assistance from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the BIA, and anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-303-629-7171.

You can also go to tips.fbi.gov.

Advertisement