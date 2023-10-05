Local man gets 30 months imprisonment for July assault of pregnant woman

(Fremont County, WY) – Steven C’Bearing was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment followed by 3 years of supervised release at his sentencing hearing held today, October 5, and was also ordered to pay $829.65 in restitution, according to federal court documents filed on the same day.

The hearing was overseen by the Honorable Judge Alan B. Johnson

C’Bearing was sentenced for an assault by strangulation felony charge, after reportedly assaulting a pregnant woman at a residence in the Wind River Reservation back in May.

Advertisement

According to victim statements, she was 34 weeks pregnant when the assault occurred, which included being strangled, bitten, struck with keys and hit multiple times.

The victim also indicated this was not an isolated incident, and similar, unreported assaults had occurred in the past.

C’Bearing pled guilty to the lone strangulation charge on July 17, which could have resulted in a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

C’bearing was ultimately sentenced to the above mentioned 30 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release.

Advertisement