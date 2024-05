(Lander, WY) – The Lander Police Department (LPD) is requesting assistance identifying a theft suspect, according to a post shared on the LPD Facebook page on May 14.

The subject pictured below reportedly stole from the city of Landers swimming pool concessions. h/ LPD Facebook page h/ LPD Facebook page h/ LPD Facebook page h/ LPD Facebook page

“Any leads please call the Lander Police Department at (307) 332-3401. Thank you in advance for your assistance.”

Advertisement