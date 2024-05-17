Congratulations Tymberlee Stanley, you did it!

From Love Mom and Dad,

Life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies. And tomorrow is never promised. You know that better than a lot of people your age. Yet, you have held your head high and persevered through it all. Your confidence and independence never cease to amaze us. Your determination to conquer every task you take on is unwavering. Up to this day, you have surpassed every challenge that threatened to bring you down. And you will continue to do so. Because, regardless of the fears, defeat, tears, and unknowns you already overcame, and the ones that will inevitably be a part of your future journey, you cannot fail. You cannot fail because you also have an abundance of victories, laughter, bravery, and most of all, support. Whether you find it in family or friends, there will always be an army standing right behind you, pushing you and encouraging you to be the best you can be. Your incessant determination to follow your dreams and be your own person has served you well thus far. It will carry you to the ends of the universe if you let it. And while you may physically leave your army in the dust cloud behind your imminent success, you will always know in your heart of hearts, that you carry us with you every step of the way.

There are not sufficient words in any language to accurately describe how proud we are of you. You have grown into an outstanding young woman. It’s been a hell of a journey up until now, and we cannot wait to witness the adventures your future will bring.

