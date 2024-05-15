Dead body found near Lander’s North Park

(Lander, WY) – A dead body was reportedly found in Lander Tuesday night, May 14, according to the Lander Police Department call log issued on May 15.

The log states that LPD received a call at 8:20 PM, for a report of a dead body found in the “back end” of North Park.

The reporting party stated that the body was found “laying face down in the dirt with a sock over his head.”

County 10 reached out to LPD Chief Scott Peters, who confirmed a body was discovered “in the field behind North Park.”

Chief Peters went on to state that the death is “being investigated as a suicide,” and that it looked like the body may have been potentially there for days.

The case is now being investigated by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

County 10 has submitted a public docket request from the Coroner’s Office, which will be available in the coming weeks.

County 10 will provide updates as they become available.