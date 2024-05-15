More

    Dead body found near Lander’s North Park

    County 10 Staff
    County 10 Staff
    County 10 Photo

    (Lander, WY) – A dead body was reportedly found in Lander Tuesday night, May 14, according to the Lander Police Department call log issued on May 15.

    The log states that LPD received a call at 8:20 PM, for a report of a dead body found in the “back end” of North Park.

    The reporting party stated that the body was found “laying face down in the dirt with a sock over his head.”

    Advertisement

    County 10 reached out to LPD Chief Scott Peters, who confirmed a body was discovered “in the field behind North Park.”

    Chief Peters went on to state that the death is “being investigated as a suicide,” and that it looked like the body may have been potentially there for days.

    The case is now being investigated by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

    County 10 has submitted a public docket request from the Coroner’s Office, which will be available in the coming weeks.

    Advertisement

    County 10 will provide updates as they become available.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.