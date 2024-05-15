Jury Trial reset for Riverton man charged with first degree murder

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(St. Stephens, WY) – The scheduled June 14 jury trial for Riverton man Burdick Seminole Sr. has been reset for November 12, following a motion hearing held today, May 15, which was overseen by the Honorable Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.

Seminole faces charges for first degree murder, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and causing death with a firearm during a crime of violence, in relation to the August 8, 2023 murder of Michael Standing Elk.

Seminole initially attempted to rely on the insanity defense, but was deemed competent to proceed back in April.

Today’s hearing took place after a joint motion was filed on May 7, by both Prosecution and Defense, in order to “find the case complex” and be deemed eligible for “excludable delay under the speedy trial act”

That motion requested an ends of justice continuance due to the “complex” crime scene, and specifically for the following reasons:

“There were multiple parties present at the scene.”

“There were multiple gunshots fired from multiple firearms.”

“Witnesses vary in their recollection of the order of fire. One firearm misfired or jammed on at least one occasion.”

“Both parties are awaiting results of expert analysis of evidence. Initial discovery has been exchanged and it is believed that is the majority of the discovery.”

“There is some discovery outstanding. The Government is awaiting results of trajectory testing which they anticipate having in the next week and is obtaining DNA testing soon.”

“The Defendant has retained experts and has now been advised of the potential of DNA evidence and may seek an expert in that area, depending on the results of Government testing.”

“The Government and Defendant are cooperating to make the firearms available to the Defense expert for testing. Each party is exercising due diligence.”



“Based on the nature of the investigation the parties agree that additional time to prepare for trial beyond the number ordinarily allowed by the speedy trial act is required,” the motion goes on to state.

The motion was ultimately accepted at today’s hearing, and the originally scheduled June jury trial was vacated.

Seminole’s jury trial will now take place on November 12.

