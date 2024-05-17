Explore Porter’s grilling wonderland (VIDEO) and submit your best BBQ photos!

Hey there, grill enthusiasts! This week, we took a fun tour of Porter’s Mountain View Supply, and let us tell you, it’s a grill lover’s paradise! We captured tons of pictures and videos of the store, the amazing staff, and all the fantastic grills and accessories that will make your BBQ dreams come true.

From state-of-the-art grills to every accessory you could imagine, Porter’s truly has it all. Whether you’re looking for the latest Weber Pellet Grill, premium charcoal smokers, or some fun new tools to up your grill game, Porter’s is your one-stop shop for everything grilling. And the best part? The friendly and knowledgeable staff are always ready to help you find exactly what you need.

Our visit to Porter’s was an absolute blast, thanks to the incredible team. The staff is not just helpful but genuinely passionate about grilling. They’re grill masters in their own right, always ready to offer tips, advice, and product recommendations to make sure your BBQ is the best it can be. Their enthusiasm is infectious, and they’re committed to helping you become a grill master, too!

Everything You Need:

Walking through the aisles, we were amazed by the variety and quality of grilling products available. Porter’s has everything from high-end grills to essential tools like tongs, spatulas, and thermometers to things you never knew you needed like a 4-piece griddle breakfast kit or a Healthy Choice starter kit. And there are sale prices all over the store!

Need some mouthwatering marinades or unique rubs to add that special flavor? They’ve got those too!

If you’re gearing up for the What’s Grillin’ Photo Contest, Porter’s is the perfect place to stock up and get inspired.

Join the Contest:

Speaking of the contest, have you entered yet? The Porter’s What’s Grillin’ Photo Contest is in full swing, and we want to see your grilling masterpieces! It’s super easy to participate:

Snap a photo of your delicious grilled creation. Upload it to Facebook with the hashtag #whatsgrillin and tag Porter’s Mountain View Supply.

Amber Kiser was our first entry into the contest. What a fun picture!!

Not only do you get to show off your grilling skills, but you also have the chance to win fantastic prizes! The first prize is a Weber SmokeFire EX6 (2nd Gen) Wood Fired Pellet Grill! The second prize will be a grilling bundle from Franks Butcher Shop. Plus, the next photo entry we receive wins a $50 gift certificate to Bunks BBQ food truck.

So what are you waiting for? Head down to Porter’s Mountain View Supply, meet the friendly team, check out their amazing selection, and get everything you need to create a BBQ masterpiece. Then, fire up those grills, snap those photos, and join the fun! Let’s make this summer the tastiest one yet.

See you at Porter’s – and happy grilling! 🍔🔥

Visit Porter’s Mountain View Supply for more info.

Fill out the form to throw your apron into the ring and let the grilling games begin! The winner will be picked by random drawing.

Join us on June 15th from 11 am to 3 pm, the Saturday before Father’s Day, for an epic grilling extravaganza. Feed the family with some free BBQ, watch the Grilled Competition and Dad Olympics, and let the kids bounce the day away at the kid’s carnival. Something for everyone at the 2nd Annual Porter’s Grilled Event!