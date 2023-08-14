Lander school board to take action on drug testing policy Tuesday; new ‘obscene materials’ policy proposed

The Fremont County School District 1 Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 863 Sweetwater Street in Lander.

The agenda for the meeting includes an executive session to consider suspensions, expulsions, or other disciplinary action in connection with any student, as provided by law.

Under action items, the board will consider personnel actions as well as three potential donations from the LOR Foundation.

The proposed donations include:

-$20,100 to purchase supplies and equipment for high school drama productions

-$11,304 to purchase furniture for the Family Resource Center

-$6,442 to purchase equipment and supplies for the Empty Bowls project at Baldwin Creek Elementary School

The board will also review bids for three different properties in Jeffrey City, including:

-a $16,500 bid from Lost Soldier Oil and Gas LLC for a 1.8-acre lot

-an $18,000 bid from Nucor Drilling for a 1.78-acre lot

-a $98,000 bid from Lost Soldier Oil and Gas LLC for a 25-acre lot that includes the old Jeffrey City fieldhouse

FCSD 1 business manager Travis Sweeney noted that the appraisal for the 25-acre lot came in at $80,000, and the bid amount “is well above that.”

Next, the board will review four policies on second reading:

-school district legal status

-special education program options and oversight

-fringe benefits

–drug testing for students involved in extracurricular activities

Four documents are attached to the drug testing policy, including a one-page policy statement, four pages of regulations, a consent form, and an opt-out form that allows students to be removed from the random drug testing pool if they stop participating in extracurricular activities.

Other action items on Tuesday’s agenda include:

-approval of depreciation reserve funds for flooring for a new fitness center at the middle school

-approval of IDEA Part B LEA Assurances

The board will also discuss public officer training, WSBA awards, WSBA resolutions, and a policy committee.

Another discussion item features three proposed policies on first reading:

–student board representatives

–visitors to schools

–obscene materials

The meeting is open for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom.

The link to the Zoom channel is typically posted here on the day of the meeting.

For more information call FCSD 1 at 332-4711.