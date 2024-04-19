Legislative committee to meet next week in Lander; housing policies on agenda

The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee will hold a two-day meeting next week in the Board Room at the Fremont County School District 1 King Administration Building, 863 Sweetwater Street in Lander.

The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. Monday with a discussion on housing policies, with subtopics including affordable housing, Tax Increment Financing, abandoned and nuisance buildings, and rental housing regulations.

After a break, the committee will focus on electric utilities, receiving an update from their Electricity Tax Subcommittee and hearing from the Public Service Commission, rural electric associations, and regional transmission organizations.

The committee will discuss the Telecommunications Act and business fraud/Limited Liability Company reform Monday afternoon.

The agenda for Tuesday features the Wyoming Department of Insurance, with topics including:

-Model Holding Company Act

-Proposed revisions to the insurance code

-Mandatory fraud reporting through the NICB

The committee will discuss executive orders and the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act on Tuesday afternoon.

The two-day meeting will be preceded by an informal welcome reception at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Inn at Lander.

Local legislators on the committee are Wyoming Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, and Wyoming Rep. Pepper Ottman, R-Riverton.