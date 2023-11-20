Lander School Board to consider LOR Foundation donations for adaptive PE, skateboards during Tuesday meeting

The Fremont County School District 1 (Lander) Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 863 Sweetwater Street in Lander.
The agenda includes a report on the School Improvement Plan at Lander Middle School and a Wyoming School Boards Association award presentation by WSBA executive director Brian Farmer.
The consent agenda includes:
-approval of expenditures and pre-approval of utilities and financial reports
-reports on home school students and curriculum
-early graduation requests from Lander Valley High School
-approval of surplus/disposable property
Action items include:
-personnel actions
-use of depreciation reserve funds for work and driver’s ed vehicles
-a membership request from the Lander District Rec Board
-accept monetary donations from the LOR Foundation for supplies and equipment for the adaptive PE program ($17,916) and skateboards ($3,500)
-policy reviews on second reading
Policies being reviewed on second reading Tuesday involve:
-student travel
-special activity trip request form
-general travel regulations
-special student travel regulations
-student records
-notification of rights under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act for elementary and secondary schools
-student records – regulation
The board will also discuss:
-plans for Jeffrey City Elementary School
-open containers on district-owned property
-proposed school calendars for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026
-proposed 2024 board meeting schedule
-policy reviews on first reading
Policies being reviewed on first reading Tuesday involve:
-school bus safety program
-fees, costs, and charges for inspection, copy, and producing of public records
-request for public records
The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 879 4161 7598 Passcode: H45Dg5).
Past meeting information is available here.
For more information call FCSD 1 at 332-4711.