Lander School Board to consider LOR Foundation donations for adaptive PE, skateboards during Tuesday meeting

The Fremont County School District 1 (Lander) Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 863 Sweetwater Street in Lander.

The agenda includes a report on the School Improvement Plan at Lander Middle School and a Wyoming School Boards Association award presentation by WSBA executive director Brian Farmer.

The consent agenda includes:

-approval of expenditures and pre-approval of utilities and financial reports

-reports on home school students and curriculum

-early graduation requests from Lander Valley High School

-approval of surplus/disposable property

Action items include:

-personnel actions

-use of depreciation reserve funds for work and driver’s ed vehicles

-a membership request from the Lander District Rec Board

-accept monetary donations from the LOR Foundation for supplies and equipment for the adaptive PE program ($17,916) and skateboards ($3,500)

-policy reviews on second reading

Policies being reviewed on second reading Tuesday involve:

-student travel

-special activity trip request form

-general travel regulations

-special student travel regulations

-student records

-notification of rights under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act for elementary and secondary schools

-student records – regulation

The board will also discuss:

-plans for Jeffrey City Elementary School

-open containers on district-owned property

-proposed school calendars for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026

-proposed 2024 board meeting schedule

-policy reviews on first reading

Policies being reviewed on first reading Tuesday involve:

-school bus safety program

-fees, costs, and charges for inspection, copy, and producing of public records

-request for public records

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 879 4161 7598 Passcode: H45Dg5).

Past meeting information is available here.

For more information call FCSD 1 at 332-4711.

