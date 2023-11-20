More

    Lander School Board to consider LOR Foundation donations for adaptive PE, skateboards during Tuesday meeting

    Katie Roenigk
    Katie Roenigk
    h/t County 10

    The Fremont County School District 1 (Lander) Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 863 Sweetwater Street in Lander.

    The agenda includes a report on the School Improvement Plan at Lander Middle School and a Wyoming School Boards Association award presentation by WSBA executive director Brian Farmer.

    The consent agenda includes:
    -approval of expenditures and pre-approval of utilities and financial reports
    -reports on home school students and curriculum
    -early graduation requests from Lander Valley High School
    -approval of surplus/disposable property

    Advertisement

    Action items include:
    -personnel actions
    -use of depreciation reserve funds for work and driver’s ed vehicles
    -a membership request from the Lander District Rec Board
    -accept monetary donations from the LOR Foundation for supplies and equipment for the adaptive PE program ($17,916) and skateboards ($3,500)
    -policy reviews on second reading

    Policies being reviewed on second reading Tuesday involve:
    -student travel
    -special activity trip request form
    -general travel regulations
    -special student travel regulations
    -student records
    -notification of rights under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act for elementary and secondary schools
    -student records – regulation

    The board will also discuss:
    -plans for Jeffrey City Elementary School
    -open containers on district-owned property
    -proposed school calendars for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026
    -proposed 2024 board meeting schedule
    -policy reviews on first reading

    Policies being reviewed on first reading Tuesday involve:
    -school bus safety program
    -fees, costs, and charges for inspection, copy, and producing of public records
    -request for public records

    Advertisement

    The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 879 4161 7598 Passcode: H45Dg5).

    Past meeting information is available here.

    For more information call FCSD 1 at 332-4711.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.