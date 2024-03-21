Lander resident receives American Cancer Society Patient Support Volunteer Award of Excellence

(Lander, WY) – Lander’s Carol Smith was recently recognized by the American Cancer Society as a recipient of the Patient Support Volunteer Award of Excellence, and will be honored with a celebration on Friday, April 26.

The recognition ceremony will take place in the Pinnacle room at Mamaw’s Kitchen, located at 260 Grandview Drive, from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. Appetizers and some drinks will be provided.

Smith received the award for “going above and beyond” in her support of local cancer patients, and her “dedication has led to making an impact on the lives of so many people with cancer and their families.”

Advertisement

You can hear about some of those efforts on KOVE’s Coffee Time, where Smith recently shared information about her ongoing work with the American Cancer Society daffodil sale fundraiser.

Congratulations, Carol, and thank you for your amazing work!