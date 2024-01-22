Coffee Time: Learn more about the American Cancer Society daffodil sale

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Carol Smith from the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Smith stopped by to talk about the annual daffodil sale that benefits the ACS, this year’s Wyoming Relay for Life in Casper, and local programs like the Road to Recovery.

(The sale runs through February 9.)

To hear all about the sale and how you can purchase the daffodils, check out the full Coffee Time interview with Smith below!





