Activate10: Daffodil sale to help benefit American Cancer Society

(Fremont County, WY) – Daffodils will once again be on sale to help benefit the American Cancer Society, and folks have from now through February 9 to get their orders in.

To place an order, contact Carol Smith by calling 480-980-5409 or emailing [email protected].

Daffodils can be paid for by cash, Venmo, as a check made out to The American Cancer Society, or credit card through the ACS app that organizers have downloaded.

(Note: The checks won’t be cashed until March.)

Smith stated that a precise delivery date is tentative due to weather, but it will be sometime mid to late March, and that a group of volunteers will be contacting people who have purchased with pick-up/delivery info.

Smith also explained that through Relay for Life, the American Cancer Society has used the daffodils as a fundraiser for decades.

“When we had a relay in Fremont County, we sold them here. There hasn’t been a relay in Fremont County since 2018, because we couldn’t find an event lead to replace me,” Smith shared.

“This year, I have registered with the only relay remaining in Wyoming, “Relay for Life of Wyoming,” which will take place in Casper sometime in September of this year. The daffodil sales will be part of this relay.”

Smith went on to say that one of the support services that funds raised from the daffodil sale will go to is Road to Recovery, where volunteer drivers transport patients from their homes to any cancer-related appointments/treatments.

“Fremont County has had a Road to Recovery program since 2018 when the Help for Health bus ceased to exist,” Smith commented. “COVID shut us down, but we are now up and running again and always looking for ways to let patients know how we can help, and to recruit more volunteer drivers.”