Meet Wren! She’s a high energy social butterfly looking for an active home with lots to do! She loves to bounce and run, sniff and play. This petite youngster is great with dog friends and every person she’s every met is her new bestie. She’s eager to please and a quick study, so training will be a lot of fun! We could see her fitting beautifully into an active lifestyle or an outdoorsy family. Reach out today to connect with this bright and bouncy girl! www.landerpets.org

