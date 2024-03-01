Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Fagan!

Meet Fagan, the charismatic canine companion ready to add a dose of joy to your life! This one-year-old charmer is not just a pretty face; he’s also an adventure enthusiast waiting to embark on new journeys with you.

Fagan’s sociable nature and easygoing demeanor make him a perfect fit for any household. Whether you’re exploring the great outdoors or enjoying cozy moments at home, Fagan is your go-to companion. His friendly disposition extends to his fellow furry friends, making him an ideal addition to families with other dogs.

This handsome fellow is not just a pet; he’s a keeper! Picture the endless smiles and heartwarming moments Fagan could bring to your life. If you’re ready to make memories with this sweet guy, don’t hesitate to reach out.

Ready for a test drive? Contact us today to arrange a meeting and experience Fagan’s charm firsthand. Visit our website at www.landerpets.org to explore Fagan’s profile and fill out the easy adoption questionnaire. Your journey with this amazing dog begins now – don’t miss out on the chance to welcome Fagan into your heart and home!