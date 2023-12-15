Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Shuba!

Introducing Shuba, our exotic beauty, Pet of the Week! 🐾

Shuba is a wonderful feline who has been with us for nearly two months, making her our longest stay pet currently in care. This fabulous cat is not only incredibly affectionate but also a favorite among our volunteers. When you cuddle with her, she gently hugs you and her magical gaze will captivate your heart.

Being a peaceful and quiet homebody, Shuba would prefer to be the only cat in her new home. With her luxurious long hair, she enjoys the pampering of a gentle daily brushing. Petite in size, she exudes an aura of peace and love that is truly enchanting.

If you’re looking for a loving companion, we encourage you to visit Shuba today. Our adoption center is open from 1pm to 5pm Tuesday to Friday, and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays. Alternatively, you can easily reach us by filling out our adoption questionnaire on our website at www.landerpets.org.

Don’t miss the chance to bring home this beautiful and affectionate cat. Shuba might just be the perfect addition to your family!