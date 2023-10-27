Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Misty!

Introducing Misty, our pet of the week! This beautiful girl has a unique charcoal coat with unusual roan markings. While we’re not entirely sure of her breed, there might be some German pointing breed in her lineage.

Misty is estimated to be around 3 years old and has recently retired from raising her final litter. Now, she’s ready to live the good life and be someone’s perfect companion. Her foster family reports that she gets along well with their Chihuahua and has excellent house manners.

This sweet girl has been slowly coming out of her shell and has become playful and affectionate. She especially loves hogging the couch! If you’re looking for a wonderful companion and don’t mind sharing your sofa, then Misty might just be the perfect match for you.

To arrange a date with Misty and experience her enchanting personality firsthand, visit our website at www.landerpets.org. There, you’ll find an easy adoption form to fill out. Don’t miss out on the chance to fall completely under Misty’s spell – start the adoption process today!