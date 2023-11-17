Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Lucy!

Introducing our wonderful pet of the week, Lucy! This spirited 3-year-old Border Collie Aussie mix is ready to steal your heart and become your loyal companion.

Lucy dreams of finding her forever home in the countryside, where she can enjoy the simple joys of nature alongside a dog-loving hermit. She will thrive in a peaceful environment, and a patient and kind owner is just what she needs to feel safe and loved.

This playful girl absolutely adores the company of playful boy dogs and would be overjoyed to have a furry friend by her side. Together, they can wrestle and relax throughout the day.

Lucy is fully aware that she still has some learning to do when it comes to house manners, but she is eager and ready to learn. With a little guidance and patience, she will become the well-behaved and delightful companion you’ve been waiting for.

Don’t let Lucy’s quiet nature fool you – she is full of love and devotion, waiting for the right person to give it all to. If you’re looking for a faithful and loyal canine companion, Lucy is the perfect match for you.

Help us spread the word about this quirky girl, and let’s find her the forever home she deserves. Reach out today if you think you could provide Lucy with the love, care, and countryside lifestyle she longs for.

Together, we can make Lucy’s dream of finding her forever home a reality.

Just reach out to us through our simple adoption form at www.landerpets.org to meet this beauty and take her home!