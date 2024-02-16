Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Driggs!

This handsome gentleman arrived at LPC only a week ago and he’s already stolen the hearts of our entire Animal Care Team. Driggs came over from PAWS in Riverton, where he was given the amazing opportunity to spend 6 weeks in the Honor Farm Dog Training Program. He is incredibly smart and eager to please. His favorite trick is sitting up, a pretty cute skill, if you ask us.

Your favorite Dog Adventure Guide, Dave Landreth has had Driggs out on the local trails. This incredibly canine was a perfect companion, even when charged by an off leash German Shepherd Dog. Driggs remained calm and simply turned away, defusing the potentially volatile situation as only an amazingly confident dog can do. His canine skills are top notch so does well with most dogs.

Driggs was a huge hit at the Lander Art Center/LPC kissing booth on Valentine’s Day. He is the total package- he’s handsome, intelligent, eager to please, pre-trained and he has the heart of a champion. Driggs is sure to make someone a great companion. Reach out today by filling out our simple adoption questionnaire at www.landerpets.org Driggs is waiting, eager to find a home family to love. Choose Driggs today!

