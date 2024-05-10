Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Denali!

Denali wants to remind you that our office will be closed today and Saturday for the 2nd Annual LPC Rummage Sale!! It’s one of our biggest fundraising events of the year!

Come visit us at the Livery Stable at the Pioneer Museum to drop off donations today. We are happily accepting your gently used items- furniture, sporting goods, home decor, kitchen, crafts, art, jewelry, toys, pet supplies and more! (No clothing please). Spring clean for a cause!

On Saturday, the massive sale begins at 8am! Some items will be priced, most will be left to your generosity to name your own price! Score some incredible deals and support local pets in need!

Advertisement

Many of our social, adoptable animals will be at the Museum on Saturday for meet and greets! We can’t wait to see you soon!

If you can’t join us in person, the Lander Community Foundation’s Challenge 4 Charities is underway! Donations made now qualify for a partial match, increasing your impact! Reach out on our website today through July 10th!