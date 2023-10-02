Lander Medical Clinic now offers Aesthetic Health

Lander Medical Clinic is excited to introduce its newest service, RISE Aesthetic Health. Through the use of Optimas, a total beauty suite, RISE can provide a variety of in-demand aesthetic treatments by combining the latest non-invasive technologies, including laser, light, microneedling, and radiofrequency devices, to provide the safest and most effective options for laser hair removal, RF skin resurfacing, IPL Photofacial, laser varicose vein removal, and skin tightening.

Morpheus8 is an RF micro-needling treatment that delivers deep tissue remodeling for the face and body. This will help reduce wrinkles, skin discoloration, or acne scarring. By targeting deeper layers of skin, tissues of the face and body can be remodeled to reveal a more radiant, youthful appearance.

I struggled with cystic acne in high school, leaving me with deep facial scarring and textured skin. After two of my three treatments, I’ve noticed a tremendous difference in the smoothness & clarity of my skin. The texture has improved, and I’ve had very few breakouts since. The downtime and healing process was minimal compared to other more invasive treatments. Now, I feel more confident than ever and comfortable wearing less makeup. I’m looking forward to my final session and highly recommend going to Rise Aesthetic Health for any of their Optimas treatments.

– Brenna, Morepheus8 Face

Lumecca is the most powerful intense pulsed light (IPL) to treat pigmented and vascular lesions on the market. After just one use, patients notice significant improvements to the complexion and clarity of the skin. Lumecca uses photothermolysis, providing a photofacial by delivering comfortable light treatment. Lumecca is an excellent option for patients wanting to reduce the appearance of age spots, minor spider veins, rosacea, freckles, and sun damage.

As I get older my skin tone, rosacea, and sun spots have continued to get worse and I have been at a loss of how to treat this. It seems I have tried every skin care product out there and never have had much improvement. I am so ecstatic that I have found the Lumecca IPL photofacials that Lander Medical Clinic is now offering. After just 2 sessions I have had major improvements in my rosacea, redness and sun spots and have been able to stop wearing foundation completely. I absolutely love this service they are offering!

– Kortnie, Lumecca

DiolazeXL is an advanced laser hair removal procedure that safely and gently eliminates unwanted hair. DiolazeXL has one of the largest treatment spot sizes, making treatments convenient and fast. The combination of efficacy, patient comfort, and speed makes DiolazeXL a leader in laser hair removal.

Vasculaze is a technology that sends pulses of light onto vascular blemishes, making them slowly fade and disappear. Vasculaze can help alleviate facial and leg vein issues, targeting blood vessels with a specially designed head built to pinpoint the vein or vein network, making treatment precise and safe.

I have spider veins in many places on my legs and haven’t felt comfortable wearing shorts or skirts above the knee. After three treatments with the Vasculaze Laser over a few months, the spider veins have lightened and, in some areas, completely disappeared. I am pleased with this treatment and grateful for an alternative to more invasive and painful treatments.

– Jessica, Vasulaze

Treatments with Optimas are almost painless, require no downtime, and produce precise results that dramatically improve your appearance. Visit our website for more information at landermedicalclinic.com/aesthetics.

To schedule a FREE consultation, please call Rise Aesthetic Health by Lander Medical Clinic at 307-332-1551.

For more information or to keep up with promotions, please follow Rise Aesthetic Health on Facebook and Instagram.