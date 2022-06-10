Lander man faces potential $250k fine, ten years imprisonment for assault charge

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that Ian Timbana, age 34, of

Lander, was charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

Timbana appeared for an arraignment hearing on June 1, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Teresa McKee and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A trial has been set for August 1, 2022 and the defendant was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal Service.

Timbana faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment, three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore is prosecuting the case.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.