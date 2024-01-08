Lander girls placed first at Don and Susan Jacobson Memorial meet in Casper

(Casper, WY) – The Don and Susan Jacobson Memorial nordic skiing meet was held on Casper Mountain Jan. 5 & 6, 2024.

The Lander girls team placed first with a whopping 250 points overall. They were followed by Cody, who had 132 points and Kelly Walsh with 126 points.

The Lander boys team came in second to Kelly Walsh, who had 211 points overall. Lander with 190 and Natrona with 181.

Friday Freestyle Race Results (top 10):

Girls: 1st – Emily Anderson (21:51.6), 3rd – Ameya Eddy (22:49.6), 4th – Twyla Beason (23:02.0), 6th – Annika Wilmot (23:34.5)

Boys: 3rd – Diego Lobatos (18:52.7), 6th – Owen Firth (19:30.9), 10th – Mack White (20:14.3)

Saturday Classic Race Results (top 10):

Girls: 1st – Ameya Eddy (22:29.2), 2nd – Emily Anderson (22:39.1), 3rd – Annika Wilmot (23:22.3), 5th – Twyla Beason (23:31.4)

Boys: 3rd – Diego Lobatos (18:58.3), 9th – Owen Firth (20:34.4)

Check out the full results, including JV, here.

Teams will be competing in Jackson next on Jan. 12 & 13.