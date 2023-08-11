Lander Dance Academy hosts open house and shoe sale

Lander Dance Academy is hosting an open house and used shoe sale on August 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. The dance studio is located at 445 Lincoln Street in Lander.

Come meet the teachers, take a studio tour, sign up for classes, win a free month or costume, enjoy some goodies and have some fun.

All are welcome at Lander Dance Academy. Spots available for both competitive and non-competitive dancers, boys and girls ages 3-19. Registration is open at this event or online here.

For more information call 349-8748 or 349-8746, email [email protected], or visit their website.