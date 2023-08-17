Lander Dance Academy hosts open house and shoe sale today

Sponsored Ad
Sponsored Ad
The Lander Dance Academy invites you to their event on August 17th.

Lander Dance Academy is hosting an open house and used shoe sale on August 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. The dance studio is located at 445 Lincoln Street in Lander.

Come meet the teachers, take a studio tour, sign up for classes, win a free month or costume, enjoy some goodies and have some fun.

All are welcome at Lander Dance Academy. Spots available for both competitive and non-competitive dancers, boys and girls ages 3-19. Registration is open at this event or online here.

For more information call 349-8748 or 349-8746, email [email protected], or visit their website here.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.