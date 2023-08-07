Lander City Council to hold public hearing Tuesday on $45 million loan application for water, sewer projects

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda includes a public hearing regarding a $45 million application to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for future water and sewer projects.

Later in the meeting, the council will consider approving a formal resolution authorizing the SLIB application.

There are 10 other new business action items on the agenda as well:

-approve LIFT and LEDA program changes

-approve the Faerber Addition Minor Plat at 552 Amoretti

-approve the Gustin Addition Minor Plat at 859 Amoretti

-authorize the mayor to sign a $194,000 amendment to the non-recourse promissory note for the Lander Chamber and Visitor Center

-approve a resolution amending the salary structure within the City of Lander

-approve a corrected resolution on fees and utility rates for water and wastewater services

-authorize the mayor to sign a $1,800 change order for the Maven Outdoor Equipment Company headquarters project

-authorize the mayor to sign a lease agreement for hangar space at the airport

-authorize the mayor to sign an easement and right-of-way-deed

-authorize the mayor sign a year-end engagement letter for audit services

There will be an executive session on potential litigation at the end of the meeting, after which the council will consider one other new business action item: authorizing the mayor to sign a release of all claims with Hien Bond LLC.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 891 0041 3075 Passcode: 725182).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.