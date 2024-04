The Lander City Council will hold a work session meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda includes one item: a discussion of the city’s 2024-2025 budget.

The meeting is open for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 845 3474 2097 Passcode: 654456).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.