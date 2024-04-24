City of Lander facilitates safe burning practices with reminders to public about Burn Permit procedures

As the warmth of spring beckons outdoor activities, the City of Lander is committed to ensuring the safety of its residents through regulated burn practices. To this end, the City is reminding the public of the burn permit process.

Applications for burn permits are available at City Hall or through our website at landerwyoming.org/forms. The process is designed to be user-friendly, ensuring compliance with safety protocols. There is a $50 nonrefundable application fee, payable 5 business days in advance of the burn.

A burn permit is required for the controlled burning of leaves, brush, grass, or untreated wood products within city limits. However, it is expressly prohibited to burn rubbish, garbage, refuse, or any hazardous or combustible materials, prioritizing the preservation of public safety and environmental integrity.

Chris Johnson, Airport and Fire Hall Manager underscores the importance of adhering to these guidelines: “With the arrival of spring, many residents are eager to spend time outside and spruce up their yards, including burning yard waste. It’s crucial to remind everyone that obtaining a burn permit is required. This not only facilitates an assessment of safety measures but also helps mitigate potential fire hazards. Once granted, permit holders are reminded to notify dispatch both prior to and upon completion of their burn activities. This communication helps emergency responders efficiently field any calls they may receive.”

Johnson further clarified that recreational or residential fire pits are exempt from the burn permit requirement, provided they adhere to established safety guidelines.

For further information or assistance, please do not hesitate to contact Chris Johnson directly at (307) 330-3408.