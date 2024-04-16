Lander Volunteer Fire Department to host Recruitment Open House

In celebration of National Volunteer Week, the Lander Volunteer Fire Department invites the public to join them for a Recruitment Open house on April 25, 2024, at the LVFD Fire Station. Members of the Lander Volunteer Fire Department will be available to provide valuable information about the recruitment process and showcase various aspects of the fire service. This recruitment open house offers an excellent opportunity for individuals interested in learning more about joining the Lander Volunteer Fire Department to interact directly with current firefighters and gain insights into the recruitment process. Individuals interested will have an opportunity to climb aboard a fire engine, try on firefighting gear and tour the fire station.

What: LVFD Recruitment Open House

When: April 25, 2024, 6:00–8:00 PM

Where: LVFD Fire Station, 430 Garfield Street

Whether you’re considering a career with the Lander Volunteer Fire Department or simply curious about the department’s operations, all are welcome to attend and participate in this informative event. Light refreshments will be served.

Contact [email protected] or call 307-332-2209 for more information.