Lander City Council to consider new rules for six parks during Tuesday meeting

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 pm. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda begins with four public hearings regarding:

-a new restaurant liquor license for El Vaquero 2 Mexican Grill and Cantina at 720 E. Main St.

-an ordinance amending the municipal judge section of the town code

-an ordinance amending the “grounds for suspension or non-renewal” portion of the town code under “sale and licensing and use of alcoholic malt beverages”

-a revised ordinance vacating a partial alley located in the J.I. Addition adjacent to 473 South Fourth Street

The council will consider voting on all four topics as new business action items later in the meeting.

Advertisement

New business

There are nine other new business action items on Tuesday’s agenda, including a resolution to end the suspension on the distribution of the half percent sales tax funding for economic development and provide guidance for the distribution of funds.

The council will hear a presentation from Jenna Ackerman beforehand concerning economic development fund disbursements.

There are also three resolutions listed under new business Tuesday setting rules for City Park, McManus Park, North Park, Dillon Park, Goodrich Park, and Centennial Park.

Other new business action items on Tuesday’s agenda include:

-approval of a resolution authorizing submission of a $500,000 grant application to the State Loan and Investment Board to purchase a new sewer vac truck

-approval and authorization for the mayor to sign a lease with Guardian Flight for office space in the old terminal building at the Lander municipal airport

-authorization for the mayor to sign a one-year contract with HSI Workplace Compliance Solutions for electronic SDS Log and Safety Training

-approval and authorization for an agreement between Volunteers of America Northern Rockies and the Lander Police Department regarding community collaboration and care coordination

-authorization and approval for an agreement between the Fremont Counseling Service and the Lander Police Department

Advertisement

The proposed agreement with VOANR says the organization has entered into a contract with the Wyoming Department of Health Behavioral Health Division to provide community behavioral health services to Fremont County.

As part of the agreement, the LPD – which is described as a “community partner with the county in the provision of mental health services” in the area – says it will “coordinate with VOANR staff to ensure needed services are provided.”

The proposed agreement with FCS says the counseling service will “provide consultation to LPD regarding requests for Title 25 evaluation of persons detained,” while the police department will “provide welfare checks on request from FCS clinicians for persons who may be suicidal, a threat to others, or at risk of serious physical harm due to inability to care for self.”

Advertisement

The council will also consider four action items under unfinished business Tuesday:

-approve an ordinance on second reading rezoning two lots in the 700 block of Garfield from Residential to Commercial

-un-table an ordinance rezoning 431 Washakie from Residential to Commercial

-approve an ordinance on first reading rezoning 431 Washakie from Residential to Commercial

-approve an ordinance on second reading annexing and zoning a portion of a lot at 710 Robbies View

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 891 6602 4384 Passcode: 267512).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

Advertisement

For more information, call the City of Lander at 332-2870.