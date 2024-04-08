Lander City Council to consider modified half cent sales tax distribution agreement during Tuesday meeting

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda for the meeting includes four ordinances:

-an ordinance on second reading “fixing and determining the mill levy necessary (to) raise sufficient money (to) meet current expenses”

-an ordinance on third reading “vacating a partial alley … adjacent to 473 South 4th Street”

-an ordinacne on third reading amending the “municipal judge” portion of city code

-an ordinance on third reading amending the “sale and licensing and use of alcoholic malt beverages” section of city code

The council will also consider a request for a council liaison to the LIFT Committee, and they will consider approving a new memorandum of understanding with the Fremont County Association of Governments regarding half cent economic development tax distributions.

Advertisement

There are two resolutions on the agenda, including one exempting blocks one through four of Main Street from the open container provisions of city ordinance for the 2024 International Climbers’ Festival Art Crawl, and another amending a resolution authorizing the Lander Housing Authority to proceed with the Table Mountain Living Community Housing Project

The council will also consider authorizing the mayor to sign:

-a license and indemnification agreement for the installation and maintenance of benches at the Fremont County Museum Board

-a $2.64 million American Rescue Plan Act grant agreement between the Office of State Lands and Investments and the City of Lander

Other items on the agenda include:

-approve a minor subdivision partial replat

-approve a county subdivision plat

-approve a job description for the “existing part-time police department records clerk position”

-accept the resignation of Tracy Rue from the Housing Authority due to relocation

An executive session will also be held regarding potential litigation.

Advertisement

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 821 9715 5866 Passcode: 31924).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information, call the City of Lander at 332-2870.

Advertisement