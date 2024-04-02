Spring has sprung – End of special winter water allowances in Lander and return to regular billing

We are informing City of Lander residents that the special winter water allowances, aimed at preventing frozen pipes by encouraging water running, will conclude on April 22. As of today, residents may discontinue running water as the frost level has reached a depth where pipes should no longer be affected.

Beginning on April 23, coinciding with the new water and sewer billing cycle, the City of Lander will revert to the standard 4,000-gallon base rate for residential customers with a 5/8″ meter.

For any inquiries or clarifications, please feel free to reach out to City Hall at 332-2870.