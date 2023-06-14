Lander A sweeps Riverton B

It was a late night on Monday at Roy Peck Field as the Class A American Legion Lander Legends A team played the Class AA Riverton Raider B team in inter-county action. Lander swept the double-header taking the first game 9-7 and the nightcap 8-6. Payton Larsen warmed up before the opening game – h/t Randy Tucker

The opening game featured former Riverton and Lander manager Art Baker being honored as a new member of the Wyoming American Legion Hall of Fame. Carter Noseep came on in relief – h/t Randy Tucker

The opening game went seven innings and Riverton held a tenuous 5-3 lead after five innings, but Lander came to life late in the game tallying six runs in the final two innings.

Brayden Martin missed a pitch as Lander catcher Bodie Moffat snow-coned the ball – h/t Randy Tucker

Trailing 9-5 entering the bottom of the seventh inning the Raiders rallied to load the bases with no outs.

Julianne Spradlin stepped to the plate and had an excellent at bat against Lander’s Daylan Ayers. Spradlin took 11 pitches repeatedly fouling off pitches she didn’t like. Julianne Spradlin had a conference with Raider manager Steven Reinig – h/t Randy Tucker Julianne Spradlin with one of seven foul balls she hit in her final at bat – h/t Randy Tucker Julianne Spralin fouled off another pitch – h/t Randy Tucker Julianne Spradlin cheered on her teammates from second base late in the opening game – h/t Randy Tucker

She finally hit a short hop to Ayers, driving home a run, but forcing an out at second base. The Raiders managed one more run, but Lander held on for the 9-7 win.

In the late game, Riverton jumped ahead 4-1 after the opening inning, but Lander chipped away to knot the game 4-4 before the Raiders added two more in the bottom of the third to take a 6-4 lead.

Lander Shortstop Luka Kramer made a play

The game was very late, with dark skies hidden behind the stadium lights.

Lander erupted for four runs in the top of the fourth to regain the lead 8-6, and Riverton was unable to score again, ending the nightcap via another two-run decision.

Brayden Martin with a catch in center

Lander 1 2 1 4 – 8 6 0

Riverton 4 0 2 0 -6 3 0

Riverton – Larsen 0-1, Martin 0-3, Cox 0-1, Anderson 1-1, J. Larsen 2-2, Spradlin 0-1, Weber 0-0, D. Cox 0-2, Cooper 0-0 , Trujillo 0-1. Totals 3-12

Lander – Bever 1-3, Noseep 0-0, Baker 0-2, Martin 2-3, Cunningham 0-2, Kramer 2-2, Moffat 0-0, Whelan 0-1, Ayers 0-2, Officer 1-3. Totals 6-18

WP – Joel Bever (1) 0-H, 1K, 0BB, Brayden Baker (.1) 1H, 1K, 2BB, Daylan Ayers (2.2) 2H, 3K, 4BB

LP – Ryan Cox (2.1) 3H, 2K, 1BB, Jackson Larsen (0.2) 2H, 1K, 4BB, Addison Trujillo (1) 1H, 1K, 0BB

Lander 0 0 0 2 1 5 1 – 9 7 3

Riverton 0 0 0 3 2 2 – 7 8 4

Riverton – Larsen 0-4, Spradlin 2-4, Martin 1-3, Anderson 3-4, Weber 1-3, Spradlin 1-3, D. Cox 0-2, Littleshield 0-3, Trujillo 0-2. Totals 8-28

Lander – Bever 3-5, Kramer 0-3, Baker 1-3, Martin 2-5, Cunningham 0-4, Officer 0-3, Noseep 1-3, Moffat 0-3 Whelan 0-2. Totals 7-31

WP – Luka Kramer (1.1) 2H, 3K, 1BB, Ty Martin (1) 4H, 2K, 0BB, Carter Noseep (4.2) 2H, 5K, 3BB

LP – Payton Larsen (3.1) 2H, 0K, 3BB, Beau Anderson (1.2) 1H, 2K, 2BB, Trenton Weber (1.2) 4H, 0K, 3BB, Dane Cox (.1) 0H,0K, 0BB