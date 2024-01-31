Coaching Opportunities for A,B,C Legion Baseball

The Riverton Raiders Legion Baseball Program is growing and we are excited for the upcoming season and looking for Assistant Coaches for players 13-18.

The Assistant Coaches will coach the A, B, & C teams.

All applicants must possess a high level of integrity, have strong baseball experience and knowledge, and be able to manage the players in a professional manner. All candidates must be able to pass a drug test and thorough background checks.

Need to have a Flexible schedule to accomodate the practices, travel games, and State Tournaments (25 to 55 games depending on Team)

Pre Season Indoor Practice: Feb- March Outdoor: April-May (depending on weather)

Season Games: May- August based on team’s performance

Application Instructions: Email- [email protected] with your Resume, and a Cover letter outlining your baseball experience, and your experience as an Assistant Coach.

Paid for by Riverton Raiders Legion Baseball.