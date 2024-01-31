More

    Coaching Opportunities for A,B,C Legion Baseball

    The Riverton Raiders Legion Baseball Program is growing and we are excited for the upcoming season and looking for Assistant Coaches for players 13-18.

    The Assistant Coaches will coach the A, B, & C teams.

    All applicants must possess a high level of integrity, have strong baseball experience and knowledge, and be able to manage the players in a professional manner. All candidates must be able to pass a drug test and thorough background checks.

    Need to have a Flexible schedule to accomodate the practices, travel games, and State Tournaments (25 to 55 games depending on Team)

    Pre Season Indoor Practice: Feb- March Outdoor: April-May (depending on weather)

    Season Games: May- August based on team’s performance

    Application Instructions: Email- [email protected] with your Resume, and a Cover letter outlining your baseball experience, and your experience as an Assistant Coach.

    Paid for by Riverton Raiders Legion Baseball.

