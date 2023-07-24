The Lander Legends season ends in heartbreak

(Cowley, WY) – The Legends on Thursday played arguably their best game of the season when they battled the Lovell Mustangs in a win-or-go-home game at the Legion A West District Tournament. The winner punched their ticket to the state tournament while the loser’s season came to an end. The Legends saw almost everything you could see: a lead, a loss, a controversial call, momentum, and heartbreak.

The Legends would take an early 1-0 lead courtesy of an RBI single by Brayden Baker to bring in the game’s first run. Lander extended their lead in the third inning after the Mustangs converted an error to bring another run in to score. Lander had a 2-0 lead in the fourth. The Legends saw the game tied up after the Mustangs scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game up. Lander regain their lead after a big RBI double from Luka Kramer gave Lander a 3-2 lead.

The sixth inning would be the costly inning for Lander. The Mustangs gained a lead after having two base runners crossed home plate. The third run saw what appeared to be a foul ball called by the infield umpire after a file tip strike appeared to be what happened at one at-bat for Lovell which had runners stealing to second and a runner scoring.

After multiple discussions between the Lovell coaches and umpires, Lander coaches and umpires, and umpires among themselves. They determined the foul tip strike which would be considered a live ball favored the Mustangs and brought the third run in the inning giving Lovell a 5-3 advantage. The Legends after their lead was stripped away couldn’t recover. The game ended in the top of the seventh inning with a strike three call and a throw down to second which Lovell was able to make two out with one pitch.

The Lander Legends had their season concluded one game shy of a state tournament appearance. They finished the year with an overall record of 8-25 on the season.

Relive the win-or-go-home game below.