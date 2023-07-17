Lander Legends end the regular season in Pocatello

(Pocatello, ID) – The Lander Legends concluded the regular season in Pocatello where they battled two teams in the Legion A ranks. However, for the Legends three of the four games were ten runs ruled against them and they came out of the weekend 0-4 and now are going to have a tough road to state.



Friday’s games were against the Rebels. Game one saw a final of 13-3. The Legends score all three of their runs in the third inning. The Rebels after having a 5-3 going into the bottom of the third rolled past Lander adding four runs in. The third and two more in innings four and five.

Game two had similar feelings, but Lander said wait a minute. After a two-run second inning had Pocatello up. 4-2. Lander would see the lead grow to 7-2. The Legends responded in the sixth inning adding three runs one courtesy of a RBI triple from Luka Kramer that brought Baker home. Ty Martin added a run, and then Colter Hieikkla brought Martin home. The late rally attempt came short with Pocatello winning 7-5 in game two.

The Razorbacks were the other team Lander saw and it was the final regular season games for the Legends in their first season at the senior level (A level). The Legends with limited pitchers available saw the Razorbacks pour it on Lander winning 17-2 in game one and 14-0 in game two.

The Legends finished the regular season 7-23 and 0-12 in conference play. Lander is the fourth seed out of the northwest and will play at the district tournament in Cowley beginning on Wednesday. Lander is needing two wins before losing two to qualify for state. County 10 will have the call of Lander baseball at districts.