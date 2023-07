(Lander, WY) – After the conclusion of the Legion A District tournaments this past weekend. The All-Conference selections were released had four Lander Legends made second-team All-Conference. Players who receive the honor are voted on by the coaches in each district.

Here are the selections for the Lander Legends!

Brayden Baker

Joel Bever Was All-Conference Second team in 2022

Ty Martin

Lakota Officer