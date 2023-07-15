Raiders Split with Rock Springs – Final home game Saturday

Just a run each way was the difference in a split by the host Riverton Raiders over the Post 24 Stallions of Rock Springs Wednesday Night. The Stallions won the first game 9-8 after rolling to a 6-0 lead after their first at bat, but the Raiders came back to take the nightcap 7-6 after breaking a 3-3 tie with a three run burst in the fourth inning. Jackson Larsen settled under a fly ball – h/t Randy Tucker

The split, combined with an 18-2 loss to the CBC Post 2 Wildcatters leaves the Raiders at 18-27-1 overall, with Saturday makeup game schedule at Roy Peck Field.

The Raiders have a final road trip before closing out the season next week.

Addison Trujillo picked up a grounder at second – h/t Randy Tucker

To qualify for state tournament play in American Legion AA “B” Division teams must finish either first or second in their quadrant. The Raiders came up short and won’t continue in the postseason after this week.

Hot summer weather finally descended on Roy Peck Field on Wednesday after a wet, cold season for the last two months. Payton Larsen jumped for a fly ball – h/t Randy Tucker

The Stallions rolled to a 6-0 lead on walks, errors, and a pair of players hit by pitches to open the first game.

Riverton tallied a pair of runs in the bottom of the first then rolled themselves on a 5-0 run to take a 7-6 lead. The Raiders managed just one hit in the first, by Brayden Martin but combined with errors, walks, and a dropped third strike, they produced a pair of runs.

Boss Littleshield released a pitch – h/t Randy Tucker

In the bottom of the second Addison Trujillo and Jackson Larsen each hit singles and Dane Cox being hit by a pitch, and with Rock Springs errors and walks the Raiders were able to take the lead. Beau Anderson slid into third – h/t Randy Tucker

The score remained 7-6 until the final inning when the Stallions erupted for three runs in the top of the sixth for a two run lead and the Raiders tallied just a single run in their half of the inning.

The Raiders led from start to finish in the late game behind Trenton Weber, Brayden Martin and Addison Trujillo on the mound. Weber tallied three strikeouts to lead the effort.

Coach Teron Doebele worked first base as Dane Cox tried to get loose after being hit by a pitch – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton had seven hits on the game but was judicious at the plate, taking a dozen walks from Rock Springs pitchers.

Rock Springs Stallions 0 2 1 1 1 1 – 6 6 0

Riverton Raiders 2 1 0 3 1 x – 7 7 5

Riverton – P. Larsen 1-1, J. Larsen 2-2, Martin 2-4, Anderson 0-2, Cooper 1-2, Cox 0-2, Weber 0-3, Littleshield 0-2, Trujillo 1-2. Totals 7-20

Rock Springs – Olier 1-4, Lemus 1-3, Fornengo 0-2, Valerio 3-4 Bledsoe 0-3, Harvey 0-2, Horgen 0-0 , Lewis 0-2, Valerio 1-1, Leatham 0-3, Anderson 0-2. Totals 6-27

WP – Trenton Weber (2.1) 3H, 3K, 3BB, Brayden Martin (1.1) 2H , 0K, 2BB, Addison Trujillo (2.1) 1H, 0K, 2BB

LP – Oliver (3.1) 5H, 2K, 5BB, Valerio (1.2) 2H, 2K, 7BB

Rock Springs Stallions 6 0 0 0 0 3 – 9 3 1

Riverton Raiders 2 5 0 0 0 1 – 8 3 5

Riverton – P. Larsen 0-3, J. Larsen 1-2, Martin 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Cox 0-2, Cooper 0-2, Littleshield 0-2, Weber 0-0, Trujillo 1-3. Totals 3-17

Rock Springs – Oliver 2-3, Lemus 0-4, Fornengo 0-1, Valerio 1-4, Bledsoe 0-3, Harvey 0-3, Horgen 0-0, Valerio 0-0. Totals 3-20

WP – Lemus (1.1) 3H, 3K, 4BB Horgen (2.2) 0H, 2K, 5BB, Valerio (1.0) 0H, 1H, 0BB

LP – Jackson Larsen (1.2) 2H, 3K, 4BB, Boss Littleshield (3.1) 1H , 1K, 5BB