Legends make it to day two of districts; can clinch a state tournament berth tonight

(Cowley, WY) – The Lander Legends started their road to the state tournament in Sheridan next week battling the Green River Knights in the first round of the Legion A West District Tournament in Cowley, Wyoming.

Whether it was the nerves or good baseball, Lander had a tough time generating any offense against the Knights only scoring three runs. Green River had two, seven-run innings. That was all the Knights needed to get the win.

With the loss, Lander faced elimination against a similar opponent in Rawlins. The Legends had won all the games against the Generals heading into the contest. Rawlins took advantage of walks and brought seven runs across the first inning having a 7-5 lead over Lander.

Advertisement

The Legends in the second inning would have 9 runs come across home plate to take a 16-7 lead. Lander scored in all but the third inning. Joel Beaver after taking over pitching in the first inning, was able to pitch the full game and held Rawlins only score one run after the first. The Legends score 24 runs on 21 hits and earned the 24-8 advancing them in the tournament.

The Legends face elimination against but more is on the line. A loss will end the season and a win will punch their ticket to state. Lander will play either Powell or Lovell at 7 p.m. The Legends are 0-10 combined against Lovell and Powell. County 10 will have the call on KOVE 1330 AM, 107.7. FM, as well as streaming video on YouTube, Facebook!