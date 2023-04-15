Lady Rams win Shoshoni Invite

A feisty Dubois Lady Rams team won only one individual event, the pole vault, but took the team title at the Shoshoni Invite with 127 points, outdistancing second-place Riverside who won seven individual events and tallied 100 points. St. Stephen’s hurdler Zion Sioux cleared a flight in the 300-meter race – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Maren Baker cleared eight feet to win the pole vault, and after that, it was individual effort with Dubois girls placing in every running event under 800 meters, all the field Dubois hurdlers Gavin Clouse, Zander Hawkins, and Wyatt Trembly in a heat of the 110-meter high hurdles – {h/t Randy Tucker}

events, and tallying points in the hurdles with multiple placers along with winning the 4×400 meter relay. It was a testament to team depth, though Dubois was the smallest school by enrollment at the meet.

Bradlyn Little Yellow Man took the baton from Noah Red Willow – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Every Class 1-A and 2-A school in Fremont County were in attendance, along with teams from the Big Horn Basin, Thermopolis, and Hanna Elk Mountain. Prestly Barta cleared 4-9 to win the high jump – {h/t Randy Tucker}

On the boys’ side, Wind River senior Jaycee Herbert won the 100 and 400-meter dashes and ran the 400-meter leg with teammates Remi Herbert, Isaac Gardner, and Graham Robison in winning the sprint medley relay. Graham Robison brings home first place for the Wind River sprint medley relay team – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Dubois junior Wyatt Trembly won both hurdle events, and senior teammate Ryan Wells won both the long and triple jumps to pace the Rams. Johnny Washakie approached the finish of the 3200-meter run for Ft. Washakie- {h/t Randy Tucker}

Shoshoni senior Kellen Linnan took gold in the shot put, and the Wyoming Indian 4×800 meter relay took first in a tribute to a long-standing tradition of excellence in Chief and Lady Chief distance running.

Colton SunRhodes kicked to the finish line – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Shoshoni Invite Girls Team Scores: 1. Dubois 127, 2. Riverside 100, 3. Burlington 74, 4. Thermopolis 64, 5. Greybull 48, 6. Wind River 47, 7. St. Stephen’s 33, 8. Meeteetse 32, 9. Wyoming Indian 30, 10. Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow 25, 11. Shoshoni, 12. Western Heritage Lutheran Academy 9

100 Meter Dash: 1. Vaidyn Vanderploeg, RVS 12.92, 2. Naomi Johnson, DUB 13.66, 3. Ariana Foster, DUB 13.80, 5. Ava Jory, DUB 14.34, 8. Chyauna Dodge, WR 15.23

200 Meter Dash: 1. Vaidyn Vanderploeg, RVS 26.99, 2. Naomi Johnson, DUB 28.19, 4. Ava Jory, DUB 28.92, 5. Arianna Foster, DUB 29.01

St. Stephen’s sprinter Georgetta Moss sprinted towards the finish line – {h/t Randy Tucker}

400 Meter Dash: 1. Brynn Preator, BUR 1:07.92, 4. Maggie Jensen, WR 1:13.66, 5. Georgette Moss, SS 1:13.69, 6. Abriana Kiser, SHO 1:14.42, 7. Mia Jory, DUB 1:17.01, 8. Mia Chandler, DUB 1:17.55

800 Meter Run: 1. Jessie Michaels, BUR 2:37.38, 3. Cora Remacle, WR 2:51.47, 5. Natalie Walker, WR 2:59.33, 7. Georgette Moss, SS 3:07.03 Maggie Jensen threw the discus – {h/t Randy Tucker}

1600 Meter Run: 1. Jessie Michaels, BUR 5:47.78, 3. Natalie Walker, WR 6:43.24, 4. Georgette Moss, SS 6:59.61, 6. Gloria Headley, WI 7:14.44, 8. Georgeanne Moss, SS 7:26.09

3200 Meter Run: 1. Cora Remacle, WR 14:12.62, 2. Roberta Whiteplume, WI 14:53.76, 3. Georgette Moss, SS 15:50.08

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Vinaya Vanderploeg, RVS 17.56, 2. Molly Sanchez, DUB 18.14, 4. Quina Piper, SS 20.09, 7. Sami Becker, DUB 20.83, 8. Natalie Walker, WR 21.14 Mollie Sanchez in the 300-meter hurdles – {h/t Randy Tucker}

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Vinaya Vanderploeg, RVS 48.84, 3. Molly Sanchez, DUB 53.65, 5. Natalie Walker, WR 58.37, 6. Quiana Piper, SS 59.69, 7. Lacoda Kiser, SHO 1:03.67

4×100 Meter Relay:1. Riverside 52.99, 2. Dubois 54.68, 4. Western Heritage Lutheran Academy 1:00.27, 5. Wind River 1:00.55 Natalie Walker approached the seventh hurdle in the 300-meter race – {h/t Randy Tucker}

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Dubois 4:52.55

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Greybull 13:12.73

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Riverside 4:52.68, 2. Wyoming Indian 5:08.84, 3. Dubois 5:12.26, 4. Shoshoni 6:24.95

Long Jump: 1. Johnna Clifford, RVS 14-8, 4. Naomi Johnson, DUB 13-1, 8. Sam Hamilton, WHLA 12-6.5

Triple Jump: 1. Johnna Clifford, RVS 30-7, 2. Maren Baker, DUB 30-4, 3. Cora Remacle, WR 29-8.5, 5. Mia Chandler, DUB 28-8, 6. Abrianna Kiser, SHO 28-2, 7. Kenzy Day, DUB 28-1.75, 8. Arianna Foster, DUB 27-10.5 Mia Jory passed the baton to Mollie Sanchez in the 4×400 meter relay – {h/t Randy Tucker}

High Jump: 1. Prestley Barta, SHO 4-9, 3. Quiana Piper, SS 4-7, 6. Sami Becker, DUB 4-1

Pole Vault: 1. Maren Baker, DUB 8-0

Shot Put: 1. Hailee Winterholler, BUR 29-1.75, 3. Sienna Seabolt, DUB 28-3.5, 5. Mia Jory, DUB 27-9.25, 6. Emil Posey, WI 27-8, 7. Anessa White, WI 26-9.25

Discus: 1. Varissa Olsen, RVS 95.2, 4. Maren Baker, DUB 79-7, 5. Emil Posey, WI 76-5, 6. Calli Pingatore, WHLA 76-3.25, 7. Nessa White, WI 75-1, 8. Sienna Seabolt, DUB 74-5.5

Shoshoni Invite Boys Team Scores: 1. Burlington 179, 2. Thermopolis 106, 3. Dubois 80, 4. Riverside 76, 5. Wind River 50, 6. Wyoming Indian 44.50, 7. Shoshoni 43.5, 8. Greybull 29, 9. St. Stephen’s 21, 10. Meeteetse 14, 11. Western Heritage Lutheran 6, 11. Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow 6, 13. Fort Washakie 2

100 Meter Dash: 1. Jaycee Herbert, WR 11.60

200 Meter Dash: 1. Clayton Edwards, BUR 23.24, 2. Jaycee Herbert, WR 23.32, 3. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 23.60 Jaycee Herbert completing the 400-meter leg of the sprint medley relay – {h/t Randy Tucker}

400 Meter Dash: 1. Jaycee Herbert, WR 52.87, 5. Keiran McCorley, WI 57.78, 7. Zion Sioux, SS 58.90

800 Meter Run: 1. Grant Winters, BUR 2:10.96, 6. Remi Herbert, WR 2:17.08, 8. Graham Robison, WR 2:26.48 Nehemiah Divers ran down the home stretch in the 1600-meter run for St. Stephen’s – {h/t Randy Tucker}

1600 Meter Run: 1. Paul McNiven, BUR 5:06.09, 2. Colton SunRhodes, WI 5:09.51, 4. Nehemiah Divers, SS 5:19.26, 7. Aven Posey, WI 5:45.83

3200 Meter Run: 1. Howard McNiven, BUR 10:55.81, 3. Nehemiah Divers, SS 11:48.19, 4. Bradlyn Little Yellow Man, WI 12:16.45, 6. Kai Alatini, WR, 14:01.34, 7. Johnny Washakie, FW 14:39.71 Zander Hawkins passed to Noah Hawkins in the 4×400 meter relay – {h/t Randy Tucker}

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 16.43, 5. Zander Hawkins, DUB 20.94, 6. Gavin Clouse, DUB 21.67 Wyatt Trembly cruising to an easy win in the 300-meter hurdles – {h/t Randy Tucker}

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 42.72, 5. Zion Sioux, SS 52.37, 6. Zander Hawkins, DUB 53.28, 8. Gavin Clouse, DUB 54.68 Oakley Hicks takes off with the baton from Justice Miller – {h/t Randy Tucker}

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Riverside 47.27, 3. Wyoming Indian 50.97, 4. Wind River 53.11, 5. Shoshoni 53.94

Anatomy of a nightmare exchange

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Burlington 3:56.78, 3. Dubois 4:19.43, 4. Shoshoni 4:20.96

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Wyoming Indian 10:05.79

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Wind River 4:02.42, 3. Wyoming Indian 4:24.48, 4. Dubois 4:38.22, 5. Shoshoni 5:01.63

Long Jump: 1. Ryan Wells, DUB 19-3.5, 4. Ashdon Eagleroad, WHLA 17-8.5, 7. Jericho Welch, SHO 16-3.5 Wyoming Indian’s Jason Slow Bear and Isaac Gardner of Wind River out of the 100 meter starting blocks – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Triple Jump: 1. Ryan Wells, DUB 41-6, 5. Oakley Hicks, SHO 35-6, 7. Siler Hess, DUB 34-5.5

High Jump: 1. Clayton Edwards, BUR 5-10, 7. Ryan Wells, DUB 5-2 Luke Cash passed the baton to Justice Miller – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Pole Vault: 1. Weston Gotfredson, BUR 11-6, 5. Siler Hess, DUB 9-6

Shot Put: 1. Kellen Linnan, SHO 39-0.75, 5. Kalijiah Day, WI 34-1.5, 6. Jaxson Kiser, SHO 33-11, 8. Virgil Monroe, SS 33-6 Keiran McCorley took the baton from Bardlyn Little Yellow Man – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Discus: 1. Hunter Aagard, BUR 113-4, 3. Jaxson Kiser, SHO 107-9.75, 4. Kellen Linnan, SHO 103-6, 5. Hayden Howard, DUB 96-2, 6. Virgil Monroe, SS, 94-5.25, 8. Ashton Eagleroad, WHLA 90-11