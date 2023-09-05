Kira Dawn took first place at 2023 Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition; Fremont musicians also won big

(Ten Sleep, WY) – The grand finale of the 6th annual Wyoming Singer Songwriters Competition took place at the Ten Sleep Brewing Company over Labor Day weekend, and this year’s big winner was Kira Dawn. A live performance of Kira Dawn’s “Ghost Town.” h/t Kira Dawn Youtube channel

In total, Dawn won top singer-songwriter, top song (“Straight and Narrow”), a tie for 3rd top song (“Ghost Town”), a tie for the top singer-songwriter audience vote, and a 3rd place finish for top audience favorite song (“Ghost Town”).

Fremont County musicians also had an excellent showing this year, with past winner Rob Weimann winning 3rd place for top singer-songwriter, a 5th place tie for best song (“Hourglass”), and 2nd place audience favorite finishes for top singer-songwriter and top song (“Sweet Relief”).

Adam Kirkpatrick had a 3rd place finish for top song (“New World Order”), tied alongside Dawn for top audience favorite singer-songwriter, and was the audience favorite for top song (“New World Order”).

The full list of winners and their prizes is below, and congratulations to all of the winners and particpants this year!

Top Singer-Songwriters and their prizes:

1) Kira Dawn

$5000 from Wyoming Whiskey

Nowoodstock Festival 2024

Whatfest 2024

Cheyenne Fridays at the Plaza 2024

Wyoming State Fair 2024

FoCoMX 2024

2) Henry Pepin

$2500 from Metro Coffee

3) Rob Weimann

$1000 from Wyoming Community Foundation

Top Songs:

1) “Straight and Narrow” by Kira Dawn

$500 from Wyoming Arts Council

2) “All Black and Blue” by Nick Cantine

$200 from the Ruffed-up Duck

3) tie “New Word Order” by Adam Kirkpatrick

$200 from Kathy Mead with eXp Realty

3) tie “Ghost Town” by Kira Dawn

$200 from Pence and MacMillan LLC

5) tie “Hourglass” by Rob Weimann

$100 from the Gardzelewski Family (Allen, Majel, Ivan)

5) tie “Lipstick on a Pig” by Henry Pepin

$100 from the Gardzelewski Family

Audience Vote Top Singer-Songwriters and their prizes:

Tie for #1: Kira Dawn and Adam Kirkpatrick

8 hour recording session with Harmonyx Audio including mixing and mastering.

Whatfest 2024

State Fair 2024

$100 from Building Energy Research Group and Valley View Electric

2: Rob Weiman

3: Nick Cantine

Audience Favorite Songs:

1) “New World Order” by Adam Kirkpatrick

2) “Sweet Relief” by Rob Weiman

3) “Ghost Town'” by Kira Dawn

4) “All Black and Blue” by Nick Cantine

5) “This Strange Town” by Nick Cantine