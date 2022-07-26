2nd Annual Lander Pig Roast: Over 3000 free meals served, 14 music acts performed, mental health awareness raised

(Lander, WY) – The 2nd Annual Lander Pig Roast was held in City Park over the weekend, which celebrated two days of positive mental health, free food, family games and great local music of all genres.

The event kicked off Friday night with the Lander round of the 5th Annual Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition, while Mayor Richardson, Police Chief Peters, and council members Missy White and John Larsen grilled up some burgers and dogs.

After the competition finished up, Sideways Sun, John Poland, and Rob Weimann played some tunes, all while the smoke pit crew tended to the 13 pigs being smoked overnight for 24 hours.

Saturday’s festivities began with the Courage to Change 5k at 8:00 AM, followed by the first round of music for the day, including Seth Finley, John Gardzelewski, April June, WYO-Life, and the Lander Volunteer Fire Department Pipe Band.

Next up was the Mayoral Address, opening prayer from Walt Seeley, presentation of the colors, National Anthem sung by Taylor Pattison, and the quilt of valor presentation. Seth Finley h/t Vince Tropea photo MC Vince Tropea announces the acts for the day. h/t Adam Kirkpatrick photo John Gardzelewski. h/t Vince Tropea photo LVFD Pipe Band. h/t Vince Tropea photo LVFD Pipe Band. h/t Vince Tropea photo Presentation of the Colors. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo Mayor Richardson introduces Taylor Pattison to sing the National Anthem. h/t Vince Tropea photo Walt Seeley conducts the opening prayer. h/t Vince Tropea photo Quilt of valor presentation. h/t Vince Tropea photo Quilt of valor presentation. h/t Vince Tropea photo Quilt of valor presentation. h/t Vince Tropea photo



After the official opening ceremonies, the next round of music began, which included the Lost Springs Band, Christian Wallowing Bull, Coup DeVille, Chain Mantis, Full Blown Mosey, Red Butte and Night Fire. Lost Springs Band. h/t Vince Tropea photo Christian Wallowing Bull. h/t Vince Tropea photo Full Blown Mosey. h/t Vince Tropea photo Full Blown Mosey. h/t Vince Tropea photo Night Fire. h/t Vince Tropea photo



The Final two acts of the night were Pushroot and Eternal Realty, and while every band brought the heat and had amazing performances, young metal band Eternal Reality really stole the show, performing a mix of originals and covers, like the currently “Stranger Things”-popularized Metallica song ‘Master of Puppets.’

The theme of this year’s roast was mental health, and in addition to the music and food keeping the good moods going during the 13 hour event, various organizations from around Fremont County gathered to chat with folks and provide a place for safe mental health dialogues.

h/t Bruce Gallinger photo h/t Bruce Gallinger photo h/t Bruce Gallinger photo h/t Bruce Gallinger photo h/t Bruce Gallinger photo h/t Bruce Gallinger photo h/t Bruce Gallinger photo h/t Bruce Gallinger photo h/t Bruce Gallinger photo



In addition to all the fun already mentioned, there were cornhole tournaments, kickball and dodgeball games organized by Jeff Courtier and the Rock Church, a multi-business raffle from Fremont Dodge, and much more.

Sponsors for the event included the City of Lander, the LOR Foundation, the Lander Creative Arts Club, Rodney’s Collision and Custom Center, the VFW 954, Central Bank and Trust, Wyoming Community Bank, Atlantic City Credit Union, Tony’s Pizza, WYNOW, and countless other individuals and donations.