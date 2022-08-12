Lander mainstay Tony’s Pizza closes doors

(Lander, WY) – Lander legacy restaurant Tony’s Pizza, home to great food and countless fundraising and artistic projects, has officially closed its doors.

The announcement was made on owner Adam Kirkpatrick’s Facebook page.

“Friends, I want to let you know that I have closed Tony’s,” the message begins.

“I know many of you will be saddened by this and I am as well. It’s been a pleasure to serve you. I’d like to thank all of my customers over the years and say thank you for letting me be a part of your lives,” the post continues.

“I’ll miss the smell of garlic and tomato sauce. I will miss being able to try and make you all happy with cheese bread and cold beers. But I’m also looking forward to spending more time with my family and more time on some of my creative endeavors. I’m looking forward to writing a new chapter in my life. Thanks again and much love.”

“P.S. the Bruce finished with an undefeated record,” Kirkpatrick’s post concludes.

Good luck on the next chapter Adam and family, and thanks Tony’s Pizza for all the good food and good times over the years!