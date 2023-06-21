Keele’s case bound for district court; faces multiple possession, intent to deliver charges for Fentanyl, Methamphetamine

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – The June 21 preliminary hearing for 37-year-old Riverton resident Joshua Keele was waived, and the case is now bound for District Court.

Keele was arrested following a high speed chase that took place the morning of Friday, June 9, that was due in part to various warrants for drug possession/intent to distribute charges.

Following the reported elusion, the charges filed against Keele include:

Possession of Fentanyl with intent to deliver (2 counts)

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver (2 counts)

Conspiracy to deliver Fentanyl

Conspiracy to deliver Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers

Each possession of Fentanyl with intent to deliver felony charge holds a maximum of sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a $25,000 fine

Each possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver felony charge holds a maximum of sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a $25,000 fine.

A conspiracy to deliver Fentanyl felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a $25,000 fine.

A conspiracy to deliver Methamphetamine felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a $25,000 fine.

A marijuana possession misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of one year imprisonment and a $1,000 fine.

A fleeing or attempting to elude police officers misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment and a $750 fine.

The warrants for Keele’s arrest and subsequent high speed chase began when a search warrant for his residence was approved on April 21, and executed on April 27.

Keele was not home at the time, but but the ensuing search yielded “approximately 44 suspected Fentanyl pills, approximately 6.25 grams of Methamphetamine, small amount of cocaine, small amount of marijuana, scales and a firearm,” according to court documents.

On April 28, a warrant for Keele’s arrest was then issued.

On Friday, June 9 law enforcement observed Keele at a Riverton hotel, and when RPD activated their squad car lights, he reportedly fled the scene.

After a pursuit, Keele reportedly stopped his vehicle when spike strips were deployed in Kinnear, and he was soon tased after refusing to leave the vehicle.

Upon searching Keele’s vehicle, “approximately 105 suspected Fentanyl pills, approximately 17 grams of suspected Fentanyl powder, approximately 12 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, approximately 12 grams of suspected marijuana,” and various drug paraphernalia was discovered.

The drugs were later tested using TruNarc kits, all testing presumptive positive.

Keele’s case will now move on to District Court, with further hearing dates to be decided.

County 10 will provide updates, which can be found here.