Jury trial reset second time for former Fremont County resident charged with sexual abuse in FBI DNA database case

(Fremont County, WY) – The previously scheduled April 1 jury trial for former Fremont County resident Skyler Quiver has been continued to June 3, 2024 according to federal Court documents filed on March 26.

The trial will take place before Honorable Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.

Quiver faces a sexual abuse of a person incapable of consent charge for a reported incident that occurred in June of 2012, following a routine search of the FBI Combined DNA Index System (“CODIS”) database in 2021 and ensuing investigation.

A jury trial was originally set for March 11, but was then continued to April 1.

However, a joint status report was later filed on March 18 that states, “The government and counsel for the defendant are working toward a negotiated plea agreement however, the Defendant, through counsel, has expressed that they will be filing a motion to continue the current Jury Trial setting.”

That ends of justice continuance motion mentioned in the status report was indeed later filed on March 21, and ultimately accepted on March 25.

The jury trial is currently scheduled for June 3.

