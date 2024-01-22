Jan. 19-21 hockey results; games return this weekend

(Riverton, WY) – It was a huge weekend of hockey for the River Rats! Over a dozen games were played in a three-day span at the rink in Riverton. Below are the results from each game.

Friday, Jan. 19:

10U: Riverton Black – 1 vs. Sheridan Blue – 26; Riverton Red – 12 vs. Sheridan Gold 4

12U B: Riverton B – 0 vs. Casper B – 13

14U: Riverton A – 1 vs. Sheridan A – 4

Saturday, Jan. 20:

10U: Riverton Red – 16 vs. Sheridan Gold – 5; Riverton Black – 0 vs. Sheridan Blue – 18; Riverton Red – 18 vs. Sheridan Blue – 5; Riverton Black – 4 vs. Sheridan Gold – 27

14U: Riverton A – 2 vs. Sheridan A – 4

HS/18UB: Riverton B – 10 vs. Sheridan B – 1

Sunday, Jan. 21:

10U: Riverton Black – 1 vs. Sheridan Gold – 23; Riverton Red – 16 vs. Sheridan Blue – 1

HS/18UB: Riverton B – 4 vs. Sheridan B – 2

For full weekend results, click here.

Head to the ice rink at 542 N. Smith Road to catch a game or three this weekend! Check out the schedule below, and don’t forget that the concessions will be up and running (and proceeds go to Fremont County Ice Hockey)! h/t Fremont County Ice Hockey