Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

Morningstar Eagle demonstrates kindness and a love of learning. Morningstar comes to school with a positive attitude and a smile.

I love her ability to keep trying when strategies, ideas or work are challenging. She will ask for help and try and try again working until she can present her best effort and work. She is friendly and giving to everyone. Morningstar stands out among students because of her character!

