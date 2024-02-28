More

    Jackson Elementary Student of the week: Blaze Stalley

    Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

    The Jackson Elementary Student of The Week is Blaze Stalley!

    Blaze Stalley is a kind and caring student who always works hard to be the best version of himself. He reaches out to students in need of a friend and models inclusivity both in the classroom and on the playground. Blaze proactively tries to solve and prevent problems with his peers and isn’t afraid to advocate for himself and others. He is also a history buff with deep knowledge about Wyoming and the world, a movie critic, and a serious foodie. When Blaze grows up he wants to be a filmmaker. 

