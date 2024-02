Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

The Jackson Elementary Student of The Week is Jeffery Brown!

Jeffery Brown brings the best energy and can light up any room! He is outgoing, funny, and always has a smile on his face while he gives his best effort. He follows directions, loves helping others, and encourages those around him to make good choices! Keep up the good work, we are so proud of you!

Advertisement