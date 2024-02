Each week, staff at Jackson Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all Jackson Elementary students, click here.

The Jackson Elementary Student of The Week is Luke Wempen!

Luke Wempen is a very humorous and driven student. Luke always gives 110% in everything that he does. He is very imaginative and always strives to share something new that he has learned. Luke is very caring and helpful to anyone that he crosses paths with! He is the perfect example of a Jackson Jaguar; Respect, Responsible, and Safe.

